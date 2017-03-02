WWE News: Kevin Owens set to get his own DVD

Kevin Owens is getting his own WWE DVD.

by Mike Diaz News 02 Mar 2017

WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens is set to get his very own WWE DVD.

From his days in NXT to his massive breakout onto the main roster, WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens has become one of the biggest Superstars that WWE has produced in recent years. ‘KO’ is the longest reigning WWE Universal Champion of all time, and he is now receiving the honour of getting his very own DVD. WWE confirmed the news on their official Twitter page.

Owens made his iconic debut on the WWE Main Roster by engaging in a feud with John Cena for the United States Title, which he was unable to win in their match at Battleground in 2015. However, he did defeat Cena cleanly in their first encounter at Elimination Chamber.

Kevin Owens’ DVD is officially titled Fight Owens Fight: The Kevin Owens Story, and WWE released an exclusive sneak peak of the DVD on their official Twitter page, which is set to drop this July. Check it out:

EXCLUSIVE: Get a sneak peek at "Fight Owens Fight: The Kevin Owens Story," coming to DVD this July! @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/DMpvpORx6p — WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2017

Owens’ DVD is sure to be a hit, as he is one of the most beloved stars on the WWE’s roster despite being a heel at the moment. The Canadian is currently set to defend his Universal Championship against Goldberg at Fastlane this weekend, which he is expected to lose in order to set up a Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar main event at Wrestlemania 33 in April.

It should be interesting to see how the WWE lays out Owens’ DVD and how well the sales do once it is released. It is certainly one to get your hands on if you’re a hardcore WWE fan.

