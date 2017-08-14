WWE News: Kevin Owens shares his thoughts on violence during White Supremacy Rally in Charlottesville, Virginia

Kevin Owens speaks about the White Supremacy Rally incident in Charlottesville.

Kevin Owens spoke out against the extreme right

What's the story?

Kevin Owens recently shared a very heartfelt message after the reports of attacks on the "United The Right" rally in Charlottesville. The former WWE US Champion went on record saying, "What happened is beyond disgusting and sickening. Racism and bigotry are wrong. That’s all there is to it."

In case you didn't know...

The rally was in protest of the removal of a Confederate statue in Charlottesville, Virgina and saw a large number of white supremacist groups in attendance; some were even wearing clothes reminiscent of Nazi and KKK outfits.

In the midst of the confusion, a university student drove into the crowd, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring many others. A group of university students were also reportedly attacked for carrying a sign that said: "VA Students Act Against White Supremacy".

The heart of the matter

Kevin Owens among other Superstars spoke out on the issue of white supremacy and racism which fueled the protest. Owens started his statement saying that he reached 1 million followers on the day on Twitter and that he wanted to use the opportunity to say something to his fans and followers. You can read the post in its entirety below:

Reactions

Many other Superstars commented on the incident including NXT announcer Mauro Ranallo, Sami Zayn and ROH Heavyweight Champion Cody Rhodes.

Nazis & white supremacists can keep marching backwards



Rest of us are going forward ???????? pic.twitter.com/tZYrZVFoe5 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) August 14, 2017

"Many sides"?!? WHITE NATIONALISTS. KKK. NEO NAZIS. They are the same damn side! RACIST BIGOTS! #Charlottesville #AMERICA — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) August 12, 2017

Skin color has nothing to do with the quality of any human being. It's what lies inside their heart & soul that matters. #Charlottesville — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 12, 2017

Author's take

American culture has progressed a lot since the USA gained its independence but its truly sad that a part of the population seems to have rejected the idea of racial equality which results in incidents like these. We should be moving towards a world without boundaries, and there is no room for extremist ideals which are fuelled by ignorance.

The fact that an intellectually backward individual such as Donald Trump is the president of the United States is proof that large a segment of the American population is vulnerable to demagoguery and sensationalism.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com