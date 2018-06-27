WWE News: Kevin Owens shows up at Shania Twain concert, has a hilarious exchange (Video)

Kevin Owens, unfortunately, didn't get to hear his favorite Twain song!

What's the story?

Kevin Owens has been very vocal about his fandom for Canadian country singer, Shania Twain. His Twitter bio currently reads - 'I got verified again so that I can beg Shania Twain to play my favorite song “When” at her concert this summer in Montreal because I’ll be there. I’m serious.'

Well, Kevin Owens did show up at Shania Twain's concert and was even invited up on stage. I strongly recommend you watch the video in its entirety, because it is priceless.

In case you didn't know...

Shania Twain is the highest selling country music superstar in history. She has sold over 100 million albums and won 5 Grammy Awards.

Kevin Owens has hounded her on Twitter to play - 'When' on very many occasions. He even showed up at the concert to personally request the same. Did Twain relent and agree to his request?

The heart of the matter

Kevin Owens carried a sign that read - 'I love Shania'. She escorted him from the crowd all the way to the stage. He requested for his favourite song- 'When', but Twain informed him that she hadn't played the song in so long, that it wasn't part of the set. Owens went on to mention how he had more Twitter followers than Shania Twain did.

When Twain mentioned that he was a bad guy in the ring, Owens went on to mention that he considered it a difference of opinion, because he was a 'great guy' and a 'great wrestler' too.

What's next?

Kevin Owens told Shania Twain about the man who had been haunting him recently, Braun Strowman. Twain informed him that she would sing 'When' for him, if he ever beat Braun Strowman. Owens did not seem positive, but let's see if the motivation spurs him to a victory when they eventually clash.

