WWE News: Kevin Owens viciously attacks Shane McMahon on SmackDown Live

What's the story?

It was a big night for Kevin Owens on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown Live. At the start of the show, he was asked to leave even before even entering the arena. Owens then delivered a pipe bomb along the way, and finally ended the night by delivering a massive Stunner to Shane McMahon.

In case you didn't know...

The night had started with a brawl between Owens and Ziggler in the parking lot. The two men were supposed to face each other later in the night but could not be kept apart.

Shane McMahon ordered Kevin Owens to go home for the attack. But Owens did not. Instead, he interrupted the beginning of WWE SmackDown Live and came out of nowhere to talk about how the promises made by the McMahon family that the power would be in the hands of the fans had turned out to be lies, and the only thing that had happened was Shane McMahon had gotten more power.

He was cut off multiple times by Shane who shut his microphone but Owens kept going. Finally, Shane had to send out security to chase Owens out of the stadium to get rid of him.

But Kevin Owens was not done.

The heart of the matter

The main event of WWE SmackDown was a classic powerplay by Shane McMahon to weaken Roman Reigns on the road to their match at Extreme Rules. Roman Reigns was managing to hold his own against Ziggler in a singles match, but the external forces of McIntyre and Elias proved to be a lot to take on by himself

At one point, Shane McMahon was in the ring directing traffic, when he was attacked from behind by Kevin Owens, who hit him with a huge Stunner and ran away.

The message has been sent by Owens.

What's next?

Shane McMahon might have to keep an eye open at WWE Extreme Rules because this is a new and vicious side of Owens who has had enough of Shane's authoritarian regime.