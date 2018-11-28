WWE News: Kevin Owens wants to fight Elton John

Kevin Owens

What's the story?

Kevin Owens is one of the most charismatic Superstars on the WWE roster, and perhaps one of the best heels in the business, although we might be seeing him as a face in the WWE soon.

The Prizefighter, who is recuperating from surgery, was not impressed at a music concert, and challenged this music legend to a match at WrestleMania 35.

In case you didn't know...

Owens, who moved to RAW earlier this year, but had to be written off television as he needed surgery to both his knees. The former Universal champion's last appearance on WWE television was in October, where Owens lost to Bobby Lashley, the latter turning heel.

It may be a while since we see Kevin Owens back in the ring, but once he returns, we may see him as a face, and possibly take on the faction that is ruling the roost on RAW, that of Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley.

The heart of the matter

Owens, who is hilarious on the mic with some great promos over the years, is pretty entertaining on social media, too. Owens posted a tweet where he expressed his disappointment after English singer Elton John cancelled his concert in Tampa, Florida. The singer cancelled the concert due to an ear infection.

A disappointed Owens challenged Elton John to a match at WrestleMania 35, and said that he's "fought men in their 70's before" alluding to his brief feud with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Hey, @eltonofficial, nobody ruins my wife and I’s date night except me!



You, me...WresteMania.



I’ve fought men in their 70’s before, I can do it again!#KOvsElton #KOMania4 pic.twitter.com/0613p3C6PM — . (@FightOwensFight) November 28, 2018

The Prizefighter, who was wearing heart-shaped glasses similar to what the English singer has worn over the years said that the last time he wore heart-shaped glasses was for a WWE show back in 1996 for Shawn Michaels.

The last time I wore red heart-shaped glasses for another man before tonight was on January 12, 1996 at the Montreal Forum. I was 11 years old. It was for Shawn Michaels!



I’m never wearing red heart-shaped glasses for another man again! @eltonofficial — . (@FightOwensFight) November 28, 2018

Owens has been previously on stage with Canadian singer Shania Twain.

What's next?

WWE hasn't revealed when Owens will be back in the ring following his surgery.