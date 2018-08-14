WWE News: Kick-Off Show Match Announced For SummerSlam

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 981 // 14 Aug 2018, 08:13 IST

The B Team will be forced to defend their titles once again this weekend at SummerSlam

The B-Team defended their Tag Team Championships against The Deleters of Worlds and The Revival this week on Monday Night Raw, but the B-Team was able to steal the victory after The Revival already had Bray Wyatt down for the count following The Shatter Machine.

Following the match, Michael Cole made the announcement that The Revival will challenge The B Team for the Tag Team Championships in a one-on-one match since they had already come pretty close to winning those titles earlier in the night.

The Tag Team Championship picture has been crowded ever since Extreme Rules when The Revival finally stepped up and made it clear that they wanted their Championship match. Over the past few weeks, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas have remained undefeated despite their challengers trading victories against each other.

One match that was already announced for the kick off show for SummerSlam was The Mixed Tag Team Match that will see Lana and Rusev team up to take on Andrade "Cien" Almas and it's now been revealed that The B Team will be forced to defend their titles on Sunday night as part of the SummerSlam kickoff show against The Revival, who could easily be seen as their toughest challengers to date.

Of course, this match doesn't favour The B Team at all, since The Revival are former NXT Tag Team Champions and claim to be the top guys in WWE. Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder have been pushing for a shot at these titles ever since their promotion to the main roster and this weekend will be their chance.

Do you think The B Team will retain their Championships in Brooklyn? Have your say in the comments section below...

