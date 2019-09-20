WWE News: Killer Kross teases a run with NXT

Killer Kross's terrifying vignettes and promos may not seem PG friendly

NXT runs wild on USA Network

For years now, NXT has been a great starting destination for those who have been looking to prove their worth on a grander stage. And while other promotions have been able to find their homes on television, the Black and Gold brand finally managed to make their way to the USA Network this week.

NXT's opening show on USA was a resounding success, giving fans an incredible action-packed hour featuring a star-studded Fatal-4-Way match and an NXT North American Championship bout in the main event. Now a part of the main roster, the brand has the potential to grab the viewership numbers that both Raw and SmackDown have become accustomed to week in and week out.

With that, along with the fact that the WWE has allowed their talent to experiment a bit more in NXT than on the flagship shows, it seems like an even better destination for any rising professional wrestler hoping to find a bigger audience.

The Herald of Doomsday hints at a future NXT run

With the brand's epic debut this past Wednesday, the Black & Gold brand will attract even more top tier talent, stacking the roster even more. One such performer who seems to have his eyes on NXT is none other than Killer Kross.

During Chris Van Vliet's latest interview, he asked whether or not Kross feels he could bring his character work to NXT or the WWE, considering many former WWE Superstars have claimed many times over that the company tends to limit what their stars are capable of. Kross doesn't believe he'll have that problem.

I'm in a place right now where I feel like it won't really matter where I go. I'm going to be able to do what I'm doing in any way, shape, or form. I've hit a really cool peak creatively with things. I know how to lay things out differently so it will work on any platform. People haven't seen me do that yet and there's a reason why, because I'm saving it for perhaps a direction that I finally go in.

With that, it seems that Kross has considered all possibilities, including a run with the WWE. If somehow he was able to join NXT, Raw, or SmackDown Live, he believes that he knows how to tweak his character enough that he can land anywhere and make it work.

If you'd like to watch the rest of the interview, please check out the full video below. Killer Kross goes into detail about where he got inspiration for his character, his spirituality, and his wife Scarlett Bordeaux.

