Released WWE Superstar wore a mask to protect his identity before meeting Triple H

Killer Kross (formerly known as Karrion Kross) recently revealed that he wore a mask before he met NXT founder Triple H for the first time.

Kross received interest from both AEW and WWE after he left IMPACT Wrestling in December 2019. The 36-year-old did not want his talks with WWE to leak, so he showed up to NXT wearing a suit and a Mexican luchador mask.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Kross recalled how Triple H was amused by the extreme lengths he took to protect his identity:

“He did a double-take and started laughing, and then I started laughing," said Kross. "I walked up to him, I shook his hand, I said, ‘Sorry, man, I just really want to protect this as much as I can. I don’t want someone stooging it off.’ He laughed and goes, ‘I appreciate your commitment to this.’”

Kross won the NXT Championship twice during his 16-month run with the brand between April 2020 and August 2021. WWE released him in November 2021 after he only spent four months on the main roster.

Killer Kross joked to Triple H that he felt like an “a**hole”

Although his four months on RAW left a lot to be desired, Kross made it clear in the interview that he enjoyed his time in NXT, dating back to his first meeting with Triple H.

The two-time NXT Champion thought he could break the ice with The Game by wearing the mask, though he knew the idea was silly.

“So we’re standing there and we’re about to go walk off," Kross continued. "I was like, ‘Do you mind if I take this off? I feel like a complete a**hole.’ I started laughing, and he’s like, ‘Of course, take it off.’ I just thought it would be a funny ice-breaker to do.”

Kross defeated John Morrison in his final WWE match at a live event on October 10, 2021. His last televised match took place six days earlier when he beat Ricochet on Main Event.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit Insight with Chris Van Vliet and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Should Killer Kross join AEW? Yes No 8 votes so far