WWE News: Kofi Kingston admits Randy Orton legitimately held him back in 2009

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST News 623 // 19 Aug 2019, 04:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kofi Kingston

Kofi Kingston opens up about Randy Orton

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston defended his title against Randy Orton at SummerSlam last week, and the two superstars drew from their infamous history with each other as source material for their feud heading into the big PPV this year.

Fans might recall back in 2009 when Kofi Kingston was a star on the rise in WWE, he briefly feuded with Randy Orton in what fans hoped would be a career-altering rivalry for Kingston, and a shot at becoming a main event star in the company.

However, Kingston's push fizzled out shortly after his feud with Orton, and fans were left disappointed when the fan-favourite Kingston did not ascend to where many had hoped.

Randy Orton held Kingston back in 2009

In a new interview conducted for Fightful, Kofi Kingston opened up about his feud with Randy Orton heading into SummerSlam, noting that the rumours of Randy Orton holding Kingston back in 2009 were very real.

"On a very legitimate level, those who have been watching the videos about our history, it's very legitimate in the fact that he did not want me to be here to the point where he would tell people who made decisions that I shouldn't be in the position that I was at," revealed Kingston. "A lot of people asked me over the years, 'What happened in 2009? You put Randy Orton through the table at Madison Square Garden. I thought you were going to be going up here.' That's where I was supposed to go. You come to find out that because of him, it didn't go that way, not right away. It took a little awhile. Ups and downs. And now here we are 11 years later, through a stroke of luck, a touch of fate, hard work, and taking advantage of some opportunities."

The future of Randy Orton vs Kofi Kingston remains uncertain, but following their match at SummerSlam, it seems like the two might end up facing off one more time at Clash of Champions taking place next month.

How do you feel about Orton holding Kingston back in 2009? Let us know in the comment section!