WWE News: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods react to Vince McMahon's actions on SmackDown

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 551 // 20 Mar 2019, 20:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The duo took to Twitter to express their views on the situation

What's the story?

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods took to Twitter after being swerved again on tonight's SmackDown Live.

Kingston and Woods posted separate tweets, sharing their reactions on Kofi getting cheated on Smackdown.

In case you didn't know. . .

Kofi Kingston ran the gauntlet on tonight's edition of SmackDown Live, to earn an opportunity to go to WrestleMania and compete for the WWE title.

In one of the most heroic feats in the 20-year history of the blue show, Kofi Kingston went through 5 different Superstars to win the whole thing. Kingston defeated The Bar, Eric Rowan Samoa Joe, and Randy Orton to advance to WrestleMania.

As The New Day was celebrating the hard-fought victory, out came Vince McMahon, and announced that Kofi needed to pin one more Superstar to get his shot. "The Planet's Champion" Daniel Bryan came out to the ring, and the gauntlet match resumed.

Kingston was too exhausted by this point, and went on to lose the match. Later on in the night, The New Day was seen pondering on the idea of quitting the WWE.

The heart of the matter

Kingston took to Instagram to express his grievances.

He went on to post a tweet, thanking the fans for their support.

I am physically, mentally, and emotionally exhausted. I want to thank everyone of you wholeheartedly for all of your support. — KOFI (@TrueKofi) March 20, 2019

Xavier Woods shared a lengthy post on Instagram, hinting at the possibility of The New Day leaving the company and going somewhere else.

What's next?

Kofi Kingston's underdog storyline is bound to end with a well-deserved title shot at The Show of Shows. Next week's episode of SmackDown will possibly end with Kofi somehow getting his title shot, as WrestleMania 35 is almost upon us and the WWE title match needs to be built up before the event.

It remains to be seen how The New Day's quitting storyline will play up, as we move ahead.

What are your thoughts on Vince McMahon cheating Kofi Kingston on multiple occasions? Sound off!

Advertisement