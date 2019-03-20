×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods react to Vince McMahon's actions on SmackDown

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
551   //    20 Mar 2019, 20:00 IST

The duo took to Twitter to express their views on the situation
The duo took to Twitter to express their views on the situation

What's the story?

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods took to Twitter after being swerved again on tonight's SmackDown Live.

Kingston and Woods posted separate tweets, sharing their reactions on Kofi getting cheated on Smackdown.

In case you didn't know. . .

Kofi Kingston ran the gauntlet on tonight's edition of SmackDown Live, to earn an opportunity to go to WrestleMania and compete for the WWE title.

In one of the most heroic feats in the 20-year history of the blue show, Kofi Kingston went through 5 different Superstars to win the whole thing. Kingston defeated The Bar, Eric Rowan Samoa Joe, and Randy Orton to advance to WrestleMania.

As The New Day was celebrating the hard-fought victory, out came Vince McMahon, and announced that Kofi needed to pin one more Superstar to get his shot. "The Planet's Champion" Daniel Bryan came out to the ring, and the gauntlet match resumed.

Kingston was too exhausted by this point, and went on to lose the match. Later on in the night, The New Day was seen pondering on the idea of quitting the WWE.

The heart of the matter

Kingston took to Instagram to express his grievances.

He went on to post a tweet, thanking the fans for their support.

Xavier Woods shared a lengthy post on Instagram, hinting at the possibility of The New Day leaving the company and going somewhere else.

View this post on Instagram

What you see here is a physical manifestation of what we mean when we say "power of positivity". It's an emotion that you can feel, see, even touch. When you experience it coursing through your entire body there isn't anything that you can do but smile. This moment, captured in this picture, embodies this emotion and we have shared it with all of you since we came together as The New Day.... But it seems as if Vince doesn't appreciate the gravity of his actions. Ripping away @thetruekofi opportunity like that shows that he refuses to give loyalty to you when it's given to him in abundance so I think it may be time that we find our way to someplace where we can rely on that extremely simple concept.

A post shared by Austin Creed (@xavierwoodsphd) on


What's next?

Kofi Kingston's underdog storyline is bound to end with a well-deserved title shot at The Show of Shows. Next week's episode of SmackDown will possibly end with Kofi somehow getting his title shot, as WrestleMania 35 is almost upon us and the WWE title match needs to be built up before the event.

It remains to be seen how The New Day's quitting storyline will play up, as we move ahead.

What are your thoughts on Vince McMahon cheating Kofi Kingston on multiple occasions? Sound off!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Kofi Kingston Xavier Woods
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
Fans react to WWE SmackDown Live (19th March 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live: 4 things WWE should not do in Kofi Kingston's gauntlet match
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown: 5 Ways Kofi Kingston can defeat Randy Orton, The Bar, Samoa Joe and Rowan next week
RELATED STORY
WWE News: New Day finally snaps and attacks Superstars on WWE SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
Smackdown Live: 3 ways Kofi Kingston could earn the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Woods and Big E call out Vince McMahon for screwing Kofi Kingston at Fastlane
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kofi Kingston breaks his silence on being replaced by Kevin Owens on WWE Fastlane 2019
RELATED STORY
3 steps to crowning Kofi Kingston the WWE Champion
RELATED STORY
Kofi Kingston: 5 things Vince McMahon could reward the Superstar with after he runs the gauntlet
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Kofi Kingston wrestled for over an hour on SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us