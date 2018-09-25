WWE News: Kofi Kingston breaks long-standing WWE record

Kofi Kingston has broken a huge WWE record

What's the story?

Kofi Kingston is now the longest reigning solo Tag Team Champion in WWE history after holding the Tag Team Championships for a collective record of 954 days.

In case you didn't know...

Kofi Kingston is regarded as a veteran in WWE since he's been part of the company for more than a decade and in that time he has held a number of Championships. Kofi's main impact has come as part of the Tag Team Division where he has won titles with the likes of CM Punk, Evan Bourne, The New Day and R-Truth.

Overall, Kofi is a former eight-time Tag Team Champion as well as being one third of the current SmackDown Tag Team Champions with Xavier Woods and Big E. Back in 2016, The New Day became the longest reigning Tag Team Champions collectively in WWE when they broke Demolition's long-standing record and now Kingston has been able to make more history on his own.

The heart of the matter

Kofi Kingston has now held the Tag Team Championship for 954 days of his WWE career collectively, which means that he has broken Billy Gunn's 953-day record. Kingston and The New Day won back the Tag Team Championships on an episode of SmackDown following SummerSlam and has been able to hold out for the record.

Kingston is by far the longest reigning Tag Team Champion in WWE right now and has proved many times in recent years that he is highly experienced as a tag team wrestler. Kingston's most recent reigns have come as part of The New Day, who has completely dominated the Tag Team Division on Raw and SmackDown over the past few years.

What's next?

The New Day defend their Tag Team Championships against The Bar in Australia on October 6th, but since Kofi has already broken the record, he's just extending his advantage in the top spot the longer he holds the title.

Do you think Kofi Kingston has become one of the best tag team wrestlers in WWE right now?