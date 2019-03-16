×
WWE News: Kofi Kingston could do something never seen in WWE before on SmackDown Live

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
627   //    16 Mar 2019, 16:19 IST

WIll Kofi do the unthinkable and smash this record?
WIll Kofi do the unthinkable and smash this record?

What's the story?

Kofi Kingston will be in a gauntlet match in the coming episode of WWE SmackDown. The match was booked by Mr. McMahon last week on RAW and if Kofi can get through Randy Orton, Samoa Joe, The Bar, and Erick Rowan then he will book his ticket to WrestleMania. WWE Stats & Info have revealed that Kofi will set a unique record if he manages to win the match.

In case you didn't know...

Kofi Kingston was set to face Daniel Bryan at WWE Fastlane after an impressive showing inside the Elimination Chamber in February. At the last moment, Mr. McMahon replaced Kofi in the match with the returning Kevin Owens. Mc. Mcmahon then played Kofi again at Fastlane where he booked the popular member of The New Day in a handicap match against The Bar.

The heart of the matter

The official WWE Stats & Info Twitter account gave us the details of what Kofi could achieve on the next episode of SmackDown. No other WWE wrestler has won a gauntlet match by eliminating all other Superstars from the match by himself when they have more than 4 opponents:

"No @WWE Superstar has ever won a Gauntlet Match in which they were responsible for eliminating more than 4 opponents in a row all by his/herself.
In 1999, @steveaustinBSR eliminated 5 straight members of The Corporation on #RAW before falling to the 6th opponent - @VinceMcMahon."

What's next?

Kofi Kingston is in one of the toughest challenges of his career in the next episode of SmackDown. He will face Randy Orton, Samoa Joe, The Bar, and Erick Rowan in what seems to be an insurmountable task. If Kingston somehow manages to win the match, he will get to challenge Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania for the WWE Championship.

