WWE Battleground 2017: Kofi Kingston makes history

Kofi is the king of Tag Team competition in WWE.

Kingston made history

What's the story?

The New Day defeated The Usos at Battleground to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions, but one of the members has etched himself in the annals of tag team history.

Kofi Kingston has now held every tag team championship that the company has created since the 70s.

In case you didn’t know...

Kingston won his first tag team belt when he won the World Tag Team Championships with CM Punk in 2008. He won his second tag team title with Evan Bourne in 2011 when he first captured the WWE Tag Team Championship (currently known as the Raw Tag Team Championships.)

Kingston won the Raw Tag Team Championship three more times and set the record as the longest reigning Raw Tag Team Champions in history with The New Day.

The heart of the matter

In addition to having won both the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships, Kingston has become the only man to hold every WWE tag team championship available to him over the course of his career.

The bulk of his tag team history comes from his time with the New Day, but the less notable wins that occurred earlier in his career have allowed Kingston to make history.

What's next?

Kingston has been recognised over the years for his skill as a tag team wrestler and there may be more tag team history for Kingston to make.

Whether Kingston achieves any more heights in tag team wrestling remains to be seen, but there’s plenty of time for him to do so before he eventually retires.

Author’s take

In an age where most fans associate legends with singles world champions, Kingston may be one of the few wrestlers who leaves an impact without ever winning the world title.

Congratulations to Kingston and may the accolades keep piling up.