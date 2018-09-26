WWE News: Kofi Kingston reacts to breaking Tag Team Championship record, CM Punk responds

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 26 Sep 2018, 05:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kofi Kingston has broken a major record in the WWE

What's the story?

After breaking the record of being the longest solo Tag Team Champion in WWE history, New Day member Kofi Kingston has taken it to his official Twitter handle and has reacted to this massive achievement.

In case you didn't know...

Currently in his eighth reign as a WWE Tag Team Champion, Kofi Kingston has now held the prestigious WWE Tag Titles for a total of 954 days over eight different reigns in his WWE career. This means that Kofi has now seemingly broken Billy Gunn's record of 953 days and has also beaten Mr. Fuji in the history books as he sits on top as the longest reigning solo WWE Tag Team Champion in history.

Having teamed up with some of WWE's absolute best in the past, Kingston has also simultaneously proved that he is indeed one of the well-crafted veterans of the business and is not only successful as a singles competitor but has also found an immense amount of success as a tag team wrestler.

The heart of the matter

For the past three years, Kofi Kingston has been constantly teaming up with his fellow New Day stablemates Big E and Xavier Woods and it is safe to say that the three men have pretty much dominated the entire WWE Tag Team Divison for quite some time now.

However, in the past, Kingston has also teamed up with several other notable faces in the WWE, as he has already held the WWE Tag Titles alongside the likes of former WWE Champion CM Punk, R-Truth, Evan Bourne, and of course his current New Day buddies Xavier Woods and Big E.

Kingston recently also took it to his Twitter handle and reacted to the news of him breaking the record of being the longest reigning solo Tag Team Champion in WWE history.

In response to Kofi, former WWE superstar CM Punk also had his say but only via a GIF

What's next?

The New Day is currently scheduled to defend their SmackDown Live Tag Team Titles against The Bar on the 6th of October, 2018 in Australia.