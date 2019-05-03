WWE News: Kofi Kingston reveals when WWE cancelled his push two times in one year

What's the story?

In an interview with Daily Star, Kofi Kingston spoke about his journey that culminated with him winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35.

It was naturally a road full of ups and downs and he revealed the two most frustrating moments of his career, where it looked like he was going to get a push, only for WWE to cancel it.

In case you didn't know...

Kofi Kingston is a veteran in WWE, having been a performer with the company for over a decade. While he was no stranger to championship success, many fans wondered why he was never pushed to the World Championship level, especially when he showed potential on his debut year.

After a lot of struggle, 2019 finally saw Kingston have his breakout year, when he seized an opportunity and became an instant fan favorite. His momentum led him to WrestleMania 35, where he defeated Daniel Bryan to become WWE Champion, in what was a fantastic match.

The heart of the matter

Kofi Kingston, in an interview with Daily Star, went back a decade and revealed the two most frustrating moments of his career. The first was the Money in the Bank ladder match at WrestleMania 25, where he received a standing ovation for his efforts. He said:

That was frustrating, as I thought ‘this is it, here we go’ – then it was a stop

He revealed the second moment was later that same year, when he feuded against Randy Orton - a rivalry that was expected to be Kingston's major breakout. Regarding that, he said

Another moment was having a feud with Randy Orton in the main event. We had this awesome battle and a memorable moment at Madison Square Garden.

Everybody was on their feet, and I was like ‘here we go’ – and then about a month later it was done, and I was sitting on the sidelines again.

If you didn't know, it was actually a botch during the match against Randy Orton that is believed to have stopped his push at the time. In hindsight, many fans viewed that as a very frustrating moment, because Kingston had the entire MSG crowd on their feet when he saved Roddy Piper from the vicious attack of Randy Orton.

What's next?

Through all the frustrations, Kofi Kingston held his own and kept his resolve, all of which led to his WWE title win at WrestleMania. The question is as to whether he will make waves as champion. We have to watch to find out!