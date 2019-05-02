WWE News: Kofi Kingston reveals who he wants to win the Money in the Bank ladder match

Kofi Kingston

What's the story?

Kofi Kingston has a big target on his back, now that the Money in the Bank PPV is just around the corner. While he's set to take on Kevin Owens, the former Universal Champion isn't the only one he has to worry about.

8 other men will be competing for the MITB briefcase and in an interview with Talk Sport, Kofi Kingston revealed who he wants to win the briefcase this year and the answer may surprise you.

In case you didn't know...

Kofi Kingston enterted the World Championship picture as a singles competitor for the first time in early 2019 and with a couple of opportunities, won over the WWE Universe. His instant popularity led to him earning a WWE Championship opportunity against Daniel Bryan, who he defeated at WrestleMania 35.

His first feud has been against Kevin Owens, who betrayed him after a brief one-week alliance, where he replaced Big E as part of The New Day.

So far, there have only been three people to cash in the MITB briefcase the night they won it - Kane, Dean Ambrose and Alexa Bliss.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with Talk Sport, Kofi Kingston was asked who he would prefer to win the MITB ladder match this year. His response was The One and Only Ricochet.

I think the most interesting and, for me, the most exciting person that I want to see [win] and what they’re going to do in the Money in the Bank ladder match is Ricochet. The things that he does in the ring, it’s just incredible to watch. He makes it look so easy, he’s such an athlete and he’s been doing this for a very long time. You never want to blink when he is out there.

So when he gets a ladder in there with all those people in there, it’s going to be something really special to watch. I feel like everybody in the match deserves to be there and whoever wins will give me an even bigger target on my back!

Quite an interesting response. It's possible that Kingston wants to face Ricochet somewhere down the line. With both still having quite a few years left in the tank, it's highly possible that they'll clash someday.

What's next?

Money in the Bank is approaching and the card is absolutely stacked. Will Kofi Kingston walk out still WWE Champion?