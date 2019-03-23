WWE News: Kofi Kingston speaks on being involved in feud with Vince McMahon

Kingston is glad he's sharing a ring with Vince

What's the story?

Kofi Kingston recently spoke to Planeta Wrestling, sharing his views on being in a feud with Vince McMahon himself.

Kofi stated that going toe to toe with Vince on the mic is a sign that you've made it, and you're on the right path.

In case you didn't know...

Last month, Kofi Kingston's heroic performance in a gauntlet match and inside the Elimination Chamber led to the fans rallying behind him as they had never before. The plans for the WWE title at WrestleMania had to be altered, with Kofi being thrust into the title picture.

Kofi Kingston is being heavily featured as an underdog on the blue brand, with Vince McMahon doing everything he can to shatter his WrestleMania dreams. This past week on SmackDown Live, Kingston ran the gauntlet again, and ended up winning the whole thing by defeating five Superstars, including The Viper, Randy Orton.

McMahon then came out and introduced Daniel Bryan as Kofi's final opponent in the gauntlet match. Bryan ended up pinning Kofi, making sure that the duo wouldn't meet again at WrestleMania. This led to The New Day pondering on quitting the company.

The heart of the matter

When asked whether Kofi is currently at the peak of his career, he responded by saying that although these are exciting times for him, The New Day has a lot more left to do in WWE.

Well, I guess we'll find out. It's certainly very exciting to be in this position, like I said. To be able to go toe to toe with Vince McMahon on the mic is a sign that you have made it, you're going on the right path... not many people get to do that. So for me to be in that ring with Vince, it's Awesome.

What's next?

With the way Kofi's underdog storyline is playing out, we are bound to get Bryan vs Kofi for the WWE title at MetLife Stadium on April 7th. Winning the WWE title in front of 80,000 people will certainly be the greatest moment of Kofi Kingston's career.

What are your thoughts on Kofi Kingston becoming the WWE champion at WrestleMania 35? Do you think he will make a good champion? Sound off!

