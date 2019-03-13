WWE News: Kofi Kingston takes a shot at Vince McMahon after being screwed again on SmackDown

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 913 // 13 Mar 2019, 16:24 IST

The New Day

What's the story?

In this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Mr. McMahon told Kofi Kingston that he was not going to get a WWE Championship shot because he's a "B-plus player".

Kofi replied that all he wanted was a chance and Mr. McMahon replied by putting him in a gauntlet match against 5 different WWE Superstars next week on SmackDown Live, with a title match at Mania at stake if he can somehow overcome the odds.

In case you didn't know...

Kofi Kingston was all set to get a WWE Championship shot at WWE Fastlane until Mr. McMahon intervened and put the returning Kevin Owens in the match instead. At Fastlane, it looked like Mr. McMahon had added Kofi to the title match but ended up in a handicap match against Cesaro and Sheamus.

The heart of the matter

After what happened on SmackDown, Kofi Kingston was interviewed backstage and gave his thoughts on Mr. McMahon and Daniel Bryan calling him a "B-plus player":

“They’ll say anything. They know damn well I’m not a B-plus player. They can call me whatever it is that they want to call me. Just give me that match and I’ll show you otherwise, you know?”

Kofi then gave his thoughts of being put in a gauntlet match on SmackDown next week:

"I'm not even thinking about that right now. I'm just happy that I have this opportunity. That's the first step, that's all that I've ever wanted. I told you last time, I just need a chance. And if it's going to be through 5 different WWE Superstars, then so be it, you know? I just got to make it happen."

What's next?

Kofi Kinston faces the insurmountable task of facing Randy Orton, Samoa Joe, The Bar, and Erick Rowan next week on SmackDown Live.

