WWE News: Kofi Kingston talks being frustrated with his position in the company in the past

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 369 // 23 Jul 2019, 08:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kofi Kingston

What's the story?

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston recently appeared on Lilian Garcia's Chasing Glory podcast and discussed a bunch of topics with regards to his career. Kingston opened up on not enjoying his job in WWE at one point, a short while before The New Day came into being.

In case you didn't know...

At WrestleMania 35, Kofi Kingston defeated Daniel Bryan to win his first-ever WWE Championship. The feel-good story of Kingston's struggle coming to an end at 'Mania was something fans thought wouldn't last long, and that Kofi would get dethroned soon after the event.

Surprisingly, WWE heavily protected Kingston and he has rarely lost a match during his reign. Kofi defeated the likes of Daniel Bryan, Samoa Joe, and Kevin Owens to keep the belt on his waist.

The heart of the matter

Kingston spoke in detail on various topics with Garcia and stated that he was on the verge of being completely frustrated with his job at one point in his career. He was certainly not in a mood to quit the company, but doing the usual shtick for years without a big payoff was getting old at that point.

Kofi even pondered on the idea on whether he wanted to keep doing the same thing in WWE going forward or try his hand at something else.

"When they [Xavier Woods/Big E] approached me about being in this three-man group I was kind of at the point in my career, I don't want to say that I was ready to call it quits, but I was definitely on the verge of not having fun."

"I was the guy that was coming out and be happy, go-lucky, put on a great match and do some cool moves and then probably lose. Wash, rinse and repeat for two years and I was kind of at the end of my ropes. I was trying everything that I could right now but where does it go from here? Do I want to keep doing this or do I want to maybe do something else?" [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Advertisement

What's next?

Kingston will most likely face Randy Orton at SummerSlam if last week's SmackDown Live is any indication, where Orton pinned Kofi in a 6-man tag team match.

Do you think Orton will dethrone Kofi if the match takes place at SummerSlam?