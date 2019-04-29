WWE News: Kofi Kingston to address Kevin Owens on SmackDown

Kofi Kingston might not be smiling as much, as usual, this Tuesday on SmackDown.

What's the story?

It may have been a short-lived alliance between Kevin Owens and the New Day, but it was certainly a turn that will stick in fans minds for a long time.

The man who was betrayed by Owens last week, Kofi Kingston, plans to address the actions Owens took last week after he attacked both Kingston and Xavier Woods.

Fightful.com carried the news of WWE revealing a planned segment for this week's SmackDown with Kingston addressing the situation.

In case you didn't know...

After fantastic performances in both a gauntlet match before Elimination Chamber and the chamber match itself, the WWE Universe clamored for Kingston to receive a shot at the WWE Championship.

It was thought that Kingston would face Daniel Bryan at Fastlane, but Mr. McMahon replaced him with the returning Owens. Owens then befriended the New Day after Kofi Kingston won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35.

The heart of the matter

Owens returned as a face after an injury that kept him out for over nine months. It was the first time during his WWE career where 'the Prize Fighter' was a good guy.

But throughout the friendliness that the new KO was displaying, a good portion of people were waiting for the inevitable turn on his friends that KO was well known for during his WWE tenure.

A past of turning his back on both Sami Zayn ad Chris Jericho had a lot of people guessing just when Owens would turn his back on his new-found friends.

Well, it didn't take that long as after a couple of weeks as an honorary member of the New Day, Owens showed his true colors by attacking both Kingston and Woods during a main-event match against Shinsuke Nakamura last week on SmackDown.

Kingston was going to need some fresh challengers, and the quick turn of Owens certainly appeared to hint that Owens would be the first challenge for Kingston at the upcoming Money in the Bank PPV.

Since he obviously felt betrayed by the Big O, WWE announced via social media that Kingston would be addressing the actions of Kevin Owens on SmackDown this week.

What's next?

Kingston might not have been originally considered to be having a lengthy reign, but him winning the title in the first place was audible.

When the two men confront each other on Tuesday, expect Owens to act like a confident, arrogant heel and Kingston to stick up for his fallen friends. Although it makes sense to turn Owens heel again, his face run was both fresh and entertaining, speaking to the overall talent of the man behind the character.