WWE News: Kofi Kingston to issue challenge for SummerSlam opponent on this week's SmackDown Live

21 Jul 2019

The New Day and Vince McMahon

What's the story?

SmackDown Live's last episode saw Randy Orton pin Kofi Kingston in a six-man tag team match. As he had announced his intention of challenging Kingston for the title before the match, entering contention alongside Elias and Samoa Joe, this made a lot of buzz about Kingston's prospective opponent for SummerSlam.

It appears that is exactly what Kofi Kingston will be addressing this week of WWE SmackDown Live.

In case you didn't know...

Since winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35, Kofi Kingston has had a target on his back. Until now, he has had to fend off Kevin Owens at Money in the Bank, Dolph Ziggler at Super ShowDown and in a Steel Cage Match at WWE Stomping Grounds, and finally, Samoa Joe at Extreme Rules.

He is set to defend his title in a Triple Threat Match on a WWE Network Special live event -- Smackville.

However, 16th of July's episode of SmackDown Live saw three competitors emerge for the title -- two of which that we have not seen Kofi Kingston face since winning the WrestleMania match earlier this year.

The heart of the matter

WWE.com has announced that Kofi Kingston will be addressing the issue of picking his opponent for SummerSlam. They are currently teasing that he will issue a challenge which will help to determine his opponent for WWE's upcoming big four PPV.

There are currently three opponents he could choose, with Elias, Samoa Joe, and Randy Orton all vying for the title.

According to WWE, Kingston might challenge any of them from the three or he might look elsewhere. However, after suffering a pinfall at the hands of Orton last week, it appears that Orton might be the challenger.

What's next?

Kofi Kingston might face Randy Orton at SummerSlam if WWE follows through on the storyline that the company seems to be working at. This will also help them to continue their decade-long feud, where Orton reportedly shut down Kingston's original push and infamously called him 'stupid'. Kingston returned the favour earlier this year during a match but there is still a story to be told here.

