WWE News: Kofi Kingston to compete in Gauntlet Match for WrestleMania Title Shot

Simon Cotton
SENIOR ANALYST
News
290   //    13 Mar 2019, 07:59 IST

Can Kofi Kingston win the gauntlet match this time?
Can Kofi Kingston win the gauntlet match this time?

Vince McMahon agreed to give Kofi Kingston his WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 35, if he is able to win a gauntlet match next week on SmackDown Live.

Kingston will have to defeat Erick Rowan, Cesaro, Sheamus, Samoa Joe and Randy Orton in order to earn a WWE Championship match against Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania.

The match was made official after The New Day confronted McMahon about Kingston never receiving an opportunity for the WWE Championship, which led to McMahon claiming that Bryan called Kingston a "B plus player" - words Stephanie McMahon used to insult Bryan at the height of his popularity in 2013.

Kingston would finally speak and talk about all the opportunities he's missed over the years in his personal life to be a WWE superstar and asked McMahon what he needed to do in order to earn a WWE Championship match, which lead to Joe, Orton and the rest of Kingston's opponents making their way to the ring.

McMahon said that Kingston will earn his WWE Title match if he defeats all five men in the gauntlet match - a feat Kingston couldn't pull off during his incredible performance in the Elimination Chamber gauntlet.

Kingston's singles career resurgence occurred when he replaced Mustafa Ali in the Elimination Chamber match and defeated three men in the six-man gauntlet match before the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

His performance in the chamber drew praise from everyone in the wrestling world and was reportedly the reason why he's being positioned to receive his singles match at WrestleMania.

Kingston has only participated in four matches where the WWE Championship was on the line, including the 2016 Royal Rumble match where 29 other Superstars were also competing for the belt.

Despite his long and impressive career in WWE, Kingston has never competed in a singles match for a world championship.

