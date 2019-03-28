×
WWE News: Kofi Kingston wants RAW Superstar to get a push

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
News
1.20K   //    28 Mar 2019, 01:12 IST

Good call?
Good call?

What’s the story?

Kofi Kingston has finally got his chance at winning the WWE Championship and he knows very well what it is like to not get a push. The #1 contender for the WWE title has now picked a RAW Superstar who deserves a push.

In his interview with The Independent, he revealed that Apollo Crews is the one who he believes has the potential. Kofi also mentioned that a lot of 205 Live stars have what it takes to be the next big thing in WWE.

In case you didn’t know…

After weeks of struggle, Vince McMahon has finally made it official that Kofi will be facing Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania this year.

The heart of the matter

Quizzed on who he'd like to see given a chance to shine, Kofi added:

“There are a lot. I am happy to see Apollo Crews getting some time [on television]; he had a real good match with Kurt Angle on Raw last week. He is super athletic and super talented, so for him to get a chance to shine is awesome.”

He added that there are a lot of stars on 205 live who deserve to make it big, just like Ali. Kofi said,

“I've always said that 205 Live is one of the best-kept secrets in WWE. If you watch that show, and see the quality and calibre of athletes on that show; it's amazing, the things they can do and the stories they can tell in the ring.”
“There's a lot of talent out there, man. It's tough because, oftentimes, not all of that talent can't get used, so I'm always happy to see guys that don't get used a lot, get used and get a chance to really show their abilities on television.”

What’s next?

We are 11 days away from WrestleMania and it will be interesting to see what promo the 'B+ player' has to offer on SmackDown Live next week.

WWE SmackDown Kofi Kingston Apollo
Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Football, Cricket and WWE enthusiast.
