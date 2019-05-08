WWE News: Kofi Kington gets a new tattoo after last night's SmackDown Live

Kofi got some new ink!

What's the story?

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston took to Twitter earlier today to share some new ink he got after last night's SmackDown Live - and it's inspired by his ring attire!

In case you didn't know...

Kofi Kingston became the first-ever African-born WWE Champion at this year's WrestleMania when he defeated Daniel Bryan at the Showcase of the Immortals in probably the number one feel-good moment of the year in wrestling.

Ever since then, Kingston has been a fighting champion, defending his WWE Championship twice on RAW as well as appearing on SmackDown Live, his official brand, consistently, too - as he has for the past decade as a staple of WWE, both as part of the New Day and beforehand.

Kofi Kingston's WrestleMania win also saw him crowned as WWE's latest Grand Slam Champion, and of course, the first ever African-born WWE Grand Champion.

The heart of the matter

Kofi Kingston already has a fair few tattoos, but it looks like this one has been in the pipeline for a while, and Kingston finally got it done after SmackDown Live.

Kingston got a wing tattooed on his ankle, reminiscent of the wings he wears on his wrestling footwear.

Post #smackdown, I finally pulled the trigger on some #ink that I’ve been wanting to get done for a while. Thanks to Greg Mosier @tattoomachinegun! Super cool dude & super talented! Follow him @garbxedge to see some incredible artwork.#WWE #SmackdownLive #bleedblue #bleed #Ouch pic.twitter.com/Kt4OHgOBdw — KOFI (@TrueKofi) May 8, 2019

The tattoo was done by Greg Mosier in a late-night session at Tattoo Machine Gun, part of TCB Toys and Comics. You can see more photos from Mosier and Kingston below.

What's next?

Well, will Kofi Kingston appear on next week's Monday Night RAW? Only time will tell. If not, we're sure to see him on the blue brand. Next week's WWE shows emanate from the United Kingdom, as RAW and SmackDown travel across the pond for the Money In The Bank go-home shows.

What do you think of Kofi's tattoo? Let us know in the comments.