WWE News: Konnan offers Kendall Jenner an honorary spot in nWo Wolfpac

Celebrity wears shirt and wrestlers get in the news.

by Harald Math News 17 Feb 2017, 13:02 IST

Is Jenner about to become nWo 4 Life?

What’s the story?

WCW may have died over 15 years ago but the memory of the cancer that arguably did most to kill it lives on in popular culture. People can be seen in wrestling shows everywhere sporting New World Order shirts, and recently celebrity Kendall Jenner was snapped in public, wearing not just any nWo shirt.

Jenner was seen sporting an nWo Wolfpac shirt, and this wasn’t missed by the members of the splinter group.

After Kevin Nash and Scott Hall both took to social media to support Jenner’s fashion choices, fellow member Konnan went one step further and offered the Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star honorary membership in the group, saying:

’Wolfpac always welcomes cool members, so hit me up anytime Kendall and we’ll make you an official part of the family’. Kendall Jenner is yet to comment.

In case you didn’t know...

When the New World Order began to eat itself alive, WCW made the decision to split the group into two as opposed to ending it all together, leading to the Kevin Nash-led nWo Wolfpac going up against Hulk Hogan’s nWo Hollywood faction.

The Wolfpac were hugely over at the time, maintaining the cool of the original nWo and mostly managing to avoid taking on most of the dead weight that had pretty much crippled the original faction.

Kendall Jenner is the daughter of Caitlyn and Kris Jenner, the latter being the mother of the much-celebrated and much-maligned Kardashian sisters. Kendall is famous for being a part of that family and not much else.

The heart of the matter

Kendall Jenner was six months old when Hogan turned on WCW and joined The Outsiders to form the nWo, and it is highly unlikely that the Kardashians were big viewers of Attitude Era professional wrestling.

This is another example of a celebrity appropriating another culture purely for aesthetic reasons, and whilst many may throw shade at such things, if it turns eyes onto pro wrestling then so be it.

What’s next?

The New World Order is thankfully long dead, so the pro wrestling world isn’t going to lose sleep over whether Jenner will take Konnan up on his offer. What it has done is given the nWo a brief return to the eyes of the masses, a head above water moment before returning to the vaults.

Sportskeeda’s take

Where do I begin? Kendall Jenner is as relevant to professional wrestling as an empty bottle of olive oil and her fashion decisions won’t change that. What next, Khloe Kardashian in a Demolition shirt?

