WWE News: Kurt Angle and Jason Jordan talk about their relationship after Raw

Kurt Angle revealed on this week's edition of RAW that his illegitimate son was WWE Superstar Jason Jordan.

Jason Jordan and Kurt Angle

What’s the story?

During an exclusive interview with Renee Young after Monday Night Raw, Kurt Angle spoke about the secret of Jason Jordan being his son.Jordan also attended the interview and gave his perspective on the whole situation.

In case you didn’t know...

Kurt Angle’s secret storyline culminated in Jason Jordan being revealed as the illegitimate son of Angle, this week on Monday Night Raw. The storyline is expected to bring Jordan to Monday Night Raw and effectively break the American Alpha Tag Team, leaving Chad Gable’s future plans up in the air.

The heart of the matter

During the interview, Jordan said that he needed a private investigator to figure out if Angle was his father. Jordan also went on to justify that he has earned his spot on Raw and does not want any special treatment.

Whereas, Angle said that he was afraid to reveal the secret as he did not know how the fans would react. The Raw GM then mentioned that he wants to be a good influence on his son. Before Renee concluded the interview, the Olympic Gold Medalist admitted that he talked to Jordan’s mother as well.

What’s next?

The big reveal has made huge waves among the WWE Universe. The fallout of the angle would have a huge impact on both Raw and SmackDown. As Jordan looks set for a big singles push on Raw, Chad Gable may have to look for a new tag team partner.

Author’s take

The way in which both Angle and Jordan kept the kayfabe throughout the interview was impressive. Though some of the things seemed hard to digest, it might get natural as we move forward. For the time being, the shock value of the storyline will help WWE to build a good base.