WWE News: Kurt Angle and Kenny Omega give their opinion on Raw's main event

The Cleaner and the Olympic Gold Medalist had high praise for the main event.

International Superstar, Kenny Omega and Future WWE Hall of Famer, Kurt Angle

What’s the news?

Kenny Omega and Kurt Angle both took to Twitter on Monday night to give their thoughts on the Big Show vs. Braun Strowman main event match from Monday Night Raw.

In case you didn’t know...

Kurt Angle was the first name that was officially announced for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017. Kurt has been wrestling on independent shows recently.

Kenny Omega is back with New Japan Pro Wrestling after there were doubts about him re-signing with the company. He famously had a “six-star” match with Kazuchika Okada at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom pay-per-view this year.

The heart of the matter

The main event of Raw this week saw the collision of two giants, as Big Show returned to Monday Night Raw to take on Braun Strowman. The match that the two big men were able to put on was better than it likely had any right to be, and the crowd was incredibly hot for it.

Kurt Angle and Kenny Omega both took to Twitter after Raw went off the air to give their opinions on the main event.

Wow! INCREDIBLE main event on Raw tonight. #TheBigShow vs @BraunStrowman - big guys CAN wrestle! #ItsDamnTrue — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) February 21, 2017

Seeing giants chain wrestle reminds me of the days when I'd play nWo World Tour for N64. It's strange, but kinda neat at the same time. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) February 21, 2017

What’s next?

Kurt Angle will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on March 31, 2017. Kenny Omega will return to New Japan Pro Wrestling to take part in the Honor Rising shows, which are co-promoted shows with Ring of Honor.

Sportskeeda’s take

It was awesome for Kurt Angle to give this match the props that it so rightly deserves. It was also nice to see Kenny Omega tweet about a WWE match and not say how his match with Okada at Wrestle Kingdom was better.

Strowman and Big Show put on an entertaining match that was much better than anyone expected it to be, and they deserve whatever praise they get.

