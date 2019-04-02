×
WWE News: Kurt Angle announced for WWE rival's event

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
2.00K   //    02 Apr 2019, 10:21 IST

Kurt Angle will wrestle his final match next weekend
Kurt Angle will wrestle his final match next weekend

What's the story?

Kurt Angle announced a few weeks ago on WWE RAW that he would be retiring from WWE at WrestleMania 35, and it could also mean that his run with the WWE maybe coming to the end.

But, Angle will be returning to a pro wrestling event soon as he has been announced to a rival promotion's event later this year.

In case you didn't know...

Angle announced on RAW that he would be retiring from the WWE on April 7, 2019 at WrestleMania 35, where his last match will be against Baron Corbin.

Corbin and Angle have history, with Corbin taking over as the General Manager of RAW from Angle, after the Olympic medallist was sent on holiday by Stephanie McMahon.

Angle has had a couple of farewell matches in the WWE against the likes of Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, Chad Gable, and Apollo Crews, to round off his RAW career.

The heart of the matter

AEW Executive Vice President and former WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes, announced via Twitter that Angle will be a part of the Starrcast event, which is a wrestling fan convention event.

It is quite surprising that Angle will be a part of this show, considering that the show is in the build-up to their Double or Nothing event. This year's Starrcast, which will be the second one, will be held between May 23rd and May 26th.

The event will also feature Jim Ross, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Cris Cyborg, Ted DiBiase, X-Pac, Tommy Dreamer, Brutus Beefcake, to name a few, apart from AEW Superstars like Chris Jericho, The Young Bucks, and Cody.

With Vince McMahon reportedly banning WWE Superstars from talking to Chris Jericho on his podcast, Angle may also face similar treatment if he's a part of rival promotion's event.

What's next?

But before Angle takes part at Starrcast, he will be wrestling his final match ever at WrestleMania 35 on April 7, 2019.

