WWE News: Kurt Angle called out by UFC Hall of Famer

When it came to Kurt Angle, it was either Tap or Snap

Ken Shamrock is back

As reported earlier today, Ken Shamrock will be making a return to a pretty large pro wrestling company. Though he returned to the squared circle back in 2018, after a 14-year hiatus, on October 20th he'll make his return to pay-per-view when he battles Moose at IMPACT Wrestling's Bound for Glory.

Recent videos of Shamrock proves that he's still in spectacular shape, and has more than what it takes to make even the toughest of men tap to his iconic ankle lock. Though, when it comes to that, it seems that Shamrock may have an ax to grind when it comes to another man known for snapping ankles.

Shamrock calls out Kurt Angle

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Ken Shamrock got right to the point, opening the video by calling out the Olympic Gold Medalist by name before showing him and the rest of the world how to synch in the Ankle Lock correctly.

As far as a potential match between himself and the WWE Hall of Famer, Shamrock said that he considers a showdown between the two of them a dream match.

"That's a dream match for me, it really is. I respect Kurt. If you know Kurt's history, that guy was a stud mentally and physically. He was just one of those kind of guys that I could get behind. Having a match with him would really be an honor."

Very few athletes were able to jump into the world of pro wrestling and pick it up so easily. Ken Shamrock, Kurt Angle, and Brock Lesnar are the three men that come to mind. And one might say that without Shamrock, someone like Angle or Lesnar might not have broken into the business as well as they did. He was the blueprint when it came to bringing in stars like that and capitalizing on their incredible amateur and professional backgrounds.

With that, it feels like a no brainer to put him together with Kurt Angle. Maybe one day we'll get to see something like that. Even though Angle's retired from in-ring action, you can never really say never in this business.

Thanks to Chris Van Vliet for the quotes above. If you'd like to hear more about his thoughts on Angle, returning to IMPACT, and a possible showdown with Brock Lesnar, make sure to watch the rest of the interview below.

