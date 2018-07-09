Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Kurt Angle calls matches on Monday Night Raw 'meaningless'; deletes tweet

Daniel Wood
ANALYST
News
2.33K   //    09 Jul 2018, 19:40 IST

Kurt Angle drops another clanger as Raw General Manager
Kurt Angle drops another clanger as Raw General Manager

What's the story?

The Raw General Manager Kurt Angle has received plenty of criticism over the last year for many reasons, fluffing his lines, wooden acting and bizarre booking choices but perhaps this latest howler from the Raw General Manager is the worst of all.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news

In case you didn't know...

Recently Kurt Angle has been forcing feuding Superstars Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns to team up and take on Raw tag-team The Revival, this has led to the Big Dog being toppled by Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson on two consecutive Monday Night Raws.

This then led to this tweet from Dash Wilder directed to Kurt Angle to remind him that The Revival had beaten the face of Monday Night Raw twice.

The heart of the story?

Kurt Angle didn't take Wilder's tweet lightly responding to the cocky tag-team member's tweet with an attempt to dress him down and put him in his place. The tweet was deleted shortly after posted, but here it is in all its glory.

Kurt Angle responds to Dash Wilder by saying his matches on Raw were 'meaningless'
Kurt Angle responds to Dash Wilder by saying his matches on Raw were 'meaningless'

The above tweet immediately garnered a backlash from people explaining to Kurt Angle that as the General Manager of Monday Night Raw he really shouldn't be going around, calling the matches that he himself books 'meaningless' because all it does is ultimately bury Raw.

Needless to say Angle soon deleted the tweet indicating that it was a scripted tweet and the Raw General Manager didn't think his response through. Wilder also responded to Angle's above ill-advised tweet with another tweet that has also subsequently been deleted, but we have a transcription of what he said here.

“I’m not Jason Jordan and I’m not your son. No match is meaningless. You’d think the GM of Monday Night Raw would know that. You’re as clueless as everyone says. No wonder Corbin is going to take your job.”

What's next?

It's clear that some Kurt Angle vs The Revival storyline is being cultivated, albeit badly. With that in mind, this has all of the makings of a Jason Jordan return, American Alpha reunion and the continuation of a classic tag-team feud from NXT.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeda.com

WWE Raw The Revival Kurt Angle
WWE Monday Night Raw Report Card - July 2, 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results: April 16th, 2018; Latest Monday Night...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Monday Night Raw Viewership Tanks, Sees Growth...
RELATED STORY
Monday Night Raw, July 9, 2018: Predictions for Extreme...
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results 3rd April, 2018, Latest Monday Night RAW...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Monday Night Raw Viewership suffers decrease
RELATED STORY
25 ways WWE could make Raw better in 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Monday Night Raw viewership bounces back
RELATED STORY
5 Things you missed on Monday Night Raw – June 25th, 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Matches that must happen on Raw in 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us