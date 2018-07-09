WWE News: Kurt Angle calls matches on Monday Night Raw 'meaningless'; deletes tweet

Kurt Angle drops another clanger as Raw General Manager

What's the story?

The Raw General Manager Kurt Angle has received plenty of criticism over the last year for many reasons, fluffing his lines, wooden acting and bizarre booking choices but perhaps this latest howler from the Raw General Manager is the worst of all.

In case you didn't know...

Recently Kurt Angle has been forcing feuding Superstars Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns to team up and take on Raw tag-team The Revival, this has led to the Big Dog being toppled by Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson on two consecutive Monday Night Raws.

This then led to this tweet from Dash Wilder directed to Kurt Angle to remind him that The Revival had beaten the face of Monday Night Raw twice.

Hey @RealKurtAngle, we’ve dominated Da Big Dawg two weeks in a row. Just keep that in mind. — Dash (@DashWilderWWE) July 8, 2018

The heart of the story?

Kurt Angle didn't take Wilder's tweet lightly responding to the cocky tag-team member's tweet with an attempt to dress him down and put him in his place. The tweet was deleted shortly after posted, but here it is in all its glory.

Kurt Angle responds to Dash Wilder by saying his matches on Raw were 'meaningless'

The above tweet immediately garnered a backlash from people explaining to Kurt Angle that as the General Manager of Monday Night Raw he really shouldn't be going around, calling the matches that he himself books 'meaningless' because all it does is ultimately bury Raw.

Needless to say Angle soon deleted the tweet indicating that it was a scripted tweet and the Raw General Manager didn't think his response through. Wilder also responded to Angle's above ill-advised tweet with another tweet that has also subsequently been deleted, but we have a transcription of what he said here.

“I’m not Jason Jordan and I’m not your son. No match is meaningless. You’d think the GM of Monday Night Raw would know that. You’re as clueless as everyone says. No wonder Corbin is going to take your job.”

What's next?

It's clear that some Kurt Angle vs The Revival storyline is being cultivated, albeit badly. With that in mind, this has all of the makings of a Jason Jordan return, American Alpha reunion and the continuation of a classic tag-team feud from NXT.

