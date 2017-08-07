WWE News: Kurt Angle celebrates four years of sobriety

Kurt Angle shared his milestone with his followers on Instagram

by Akshay Bapat News 07 Aug 2017, 13:39 IST

Kurt Angle was battling addiction issues for a long time

What’s the story?

RAW General Manager Kurt Angle shared with his fans an incredible personal achievement by sharing a picture on his official Instagram account, revealing to his followers that he is celebrating being sober and clean for four years.

In case you didn’t know…

The 2017 WWE Hall of Famer was known to be battling alcohol, pills, and drugs addiction problems for a long time and has revealed in the past that it was his wife who got him back on track and towards the road to recovery.

The former World Heavyweight Champion has also highlighted in the past how his wife threatened to leave him if he did not turn things around and that was 'the straw which broke the camel’s back'.

The heart of the matter

Kurt Angle has always been honest, open and candid about his personal demons that affected him to the extent that he almost killed himself once. In an interview with Reddit AMA, the Olympic Gold Medallist revealed that at the peak of his addiction, he used to consume 65 extra-strength Vicodin every day.

To make matters worse, after his departure from the WWE in 2006 and during his run with TNA, he started mixing those pills with alcohol. He noted in the interview that his wife was reaching her boiling point and told him that she would leave the house with their children if he did not get his life back on track, citing his four DUI’s.

Angle also spoke about how he used to collapse and pass out after coming home and would never be able to give his undivided attention to his children, which infuriated his wife even more and that is when he realized that he had hit rock bottom and the only direction from there was up. Angle details his past problems and the entire road to recovery in the WWE Network special “Kurt Angle: Homecoming”.

What’s next?

After his Hall of Fame induction during Wrestlemania 33 weekend, Kurt Angle was revealed as the new RAW General Manager on the first show after Wrestlemania.

He is currently involved in a storyline where he revealed Jason Jordan to be his illegitimate son and there is a lot of speculation that this storyline will eventually culminate with him making a return to the squared circle, potentially at Wrestlemania 34.

Author’s take

Regardless of his past as it pertains to addiction to pills, drugs, and alcohol, one thing is certain and undeniable and that is Kurt’s dedication and commitment to his family and that enabled him to stay on course during his rehabilitation and recovery process. It is nice to see that Kurt’s doing better now.

