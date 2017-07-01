WWE News: Kurt Angle is yet to be evaluated for an in-ring return

Kurt Angle talks about his return to wrestling.

Kurt Angle as RAW GM

What's the story?

Kurt Angle spoke about his in-ring return in an interview with ChannelGuideMag.com. The Olympic gold winner revealed that WWE's medical team still hasn't evaluated him for his in-ring return. Kurt Angle is currently the General Manager of RAW after Mick Foley vacated his position as RAW GM.

In case you didn't know

Kurt Angle is an accomplished amateur wrestler having won gold in the Olympics in 1996 despite a serious neck injury. Angle signed with WWE in 1998 and fans saw the epic rise of the Superstar as he went on to win the WWE Championship four times before leaving the company in 2006.

Kurt Angle is also the tenth Triple Crown Champion from WWE as well as the fifth ever Grand Slam Champion. He was inducted to the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017. Angle returned to the WWE ring after over a decade in 2017 as the GM of RAW.

The heart of the matter

Kurt Angle spoke to ChannelGuideMag.com regarding his inclusion in the WWE 2K18 video game as a playable character and the rumours surrounding his return to the ring for a match in the future.

When asked about returning to the ring in the near future, Kurt mentioned that he has not yet been evaluated for an in-ring return. On the topic of him wrestling in the WWE again, Kurt said:

“If that occurs, there is a lot of talent, there is talent I would like to revisit again like Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Randy Orton, Triple H, definitely. When I wrestled Triple H last time I had just started. I didn’t consider myself very good back then. So I think we would have a much, much better match right now”

What's next?

We should expect Kurt Angle to have a match in WWE before this year is over. It is evident that WWE has plans for the WWE Legend's return and they will probably set-up the match before the one of the biggest PPV's of the year; the soonest of those being SummerSlam.

Author's take

Kurt Angle is a legitimate WWE Legend and seeing him face the top Superstars that WWE has to offer will be a treat for any wrestling fan.