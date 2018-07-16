WWE News: Kurt Angle gives Brock Lesnar Universal Title ultimatum

The Beast Incarnate to return to Raw?

Brock Lesnar's days as Universal Champion could come to an early end if The Beast Incarnate does not show up on Monday Night Raw tomorrow night.

Raw General Manager Kurt Angle told the fans that Lesnar will have to return to WWE programming this Monday to determine his next challenger for the Universal Title or he will be stripped of the championship.

His title reign began at WrestleMania 33 when Lesnar defeated Goldberg and went on to beat Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns during his time as champion.

Lesnar has held the Universal Champion for 467 days - surpassing CM Punk for the longest world championship reign in the modern history of WWE

The most interesting aspect of this storyline is the fact that Angle is threatening to take the Universal Championship from Lesnar despite the champion's history of long absences.

WWE used to abide by the 30-day championship defence clause for their World Champions, but that rule was broken during CM Punk's WWE Championship reign before the end of 2012 and again by Brock Lesnar during his WWE Championship reign in 2014.

This announcement comes one week after Lesnar announced his return to the UFC and entered the USADA testing pool to ensure he's able to compete in the octagon.

Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins are the biggest names rumoured to be facing Lesnar for the championship, but Reigns and Strowman via cash-in are the most likely candidates to beat Lensar for the title before he leaves for UFC training.

