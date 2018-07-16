Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Kurt Angle gives Brock Lesnar Universal Title ultimatum

Simon Cotton
ANALYST
News
5.08K   //    16 Jul 2018, 05:27 IST

The Beast Incarnate to return to Raw?
The Beast Incarnate to return to Raw?

Brock Lesnar's days as Universal Champion could come to an early end if The Beast Incarnate does not show up on Monday Night Raw tomorrow night.

Raw General Manager Kurt Angle told the fans that Lesnar will have to return to WWE programming this Monday to determine his next challenger for the Universal Title or he will be stripped of the championship.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

His title reign began at WrestleMania 33 when Lesnar defeated Goldberg and went on to beat Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns during his time as champion.

Lesnar has held the Universal Champion for 467 days - surpassing CM Punk for the longest world championship reign in the modern history of WWE

The most interesting aspect of this storyline is the fact that Angle is threatening to take the Universal Championship from Lesnar despite the champion's history of long absences.

WWE used to abide by the 30-day championship defence clause for their World Champions, but that rule was broken during CM Punk's WWE Championship reign before the end of 2012 and again by Brock Lesnar during his WWE Championship reign in 2014.

This announcement comes one week after Lesnar announced his return to the UFC and entered the USADA testing pool to ensure he's able to compete in the octagon.

Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins are the biggest names rumoured to be facing Lesnar for the championship, but Reigns and Strowman via cash-in are the most likely candidates to beat Lensar for the title before he leaves for UFC training.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com.

WWE Raw Brock Lesnar Roman Reigns
WWE News: WWE legend says he doesn't understand Brock...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE addresses problems in contract negotiations...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Bobby Lashley should face Brock Lesnar...
RELATED STORY
From The Rumor Mill: Original Plans For Roman Reigns &...
RELATED STORY
Six Best Moments of Brock Lesnar in the WWE 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Brock Lesnar breaks yet another big...
RELATED STORY
Pros and cons of Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship reign
RELATED STORY
Five WWE Superstars That Shouldn't Beat Brock Lesnar For...
RELATED STORY
5 biggest defeats of Brock Lesnar in the WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Brock Lesnar's Next Challenger to Be Determined...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us