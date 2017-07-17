WWE News: Kurt Angle makes huge comment about his mystery text announcement

The WWE Universe has been waiting with bated breath for Kurt Angle to finally announce what has been behind the mystery texts that he has been receiving for the last few weeks.

Last week on RAW, Angle told Corey Graves that he would come clean to the world on RAW later tonight even if the news destroyed his career. Angle just tweeted to further add to that statement and to further confirm the revelations coming later tonight.

The announcement I make in 10 hours on Monday Night Raw will change my life and career 4ever. Be sure to tune in tonight. #RawGM @WWE — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) July 17, 2017

Angle Tweet comes just hours before RAW is set to air tonight and will further heighten the anticipation of fans.

The current rumours suggest that Angle's revelation will be that he has an illegitimate son and rumours suggest that the Superstar who will be revealed as the son is Chad Gable. Gable is currently on the SmackDown brand.

Some rumours suggested that the mother could be unveiled as Stephanie McMahon but that seems unlikely given her corporate image. Another possibility could be Dixie Carter but the latest rumours suggest that that's not the case.

Angle will make his big announcement later tonight on WWE RAW. Tune in to finally find out what has been behind the month-long build.