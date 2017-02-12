WWE News: Kurt Angle says he would not be surprised if he has another WWE match

Kurt Angle expects WWE to offer him another match it seems.

by Carl Gac News 12 Feb 2017, 23:48 IST

Your Olympic Hero would love to wrestle in the WWE again

What’s the story?

Speaking to Forbes magazine, former WWE Champion Kurt Angle has said that he wouldn’t be surprised if WWE offered him the chance to wrestle in their rings again in the future.

In case you didn’t know...

Kurt Angle has been announced as one of the lead inductees in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017. Angle is a man who held 11 different titles during his run in the WWF/WWE between 1998 and 2006, as well as holding all the major titles in TNA history. Apart from that, he is also the first Olympic Gold Medalist to compete in the WWE.

The heart of the matter

When it was announced that Angle would be heading into the Hall of Fame, many people thought that he may very well turn up as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble. While that never came to fruition, it would seem that Angle would be keen on having one last shot at performing in a WWE ring.

Many fans would love to see Angle have a last run in the company, whether that would involve a lot of actual in-ring action or not would be interesting.

What’s next?

The WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony will take place over WrestleMania 33 weekend at the Amway Centre in Orlando, Florida. Following the ceremony, there’s every possibility that WWE will look to offer some kind of deal to Angle, perhaps a part-time deal in a similar vain to men like Goldberg or The Undertaker.

Whatever the deal turn out to be, Kurt Angle could be a valuable asset to WWE.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Kurt Angle is one of the most decorated men in the history of the WWE. He was one of the biggest stars in the company during the late Attitude Era and early 2000’s and made a big impact in matches against men like The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker amongst others.

To see Angle back inside a WWE ring would be a great shot of nostalgia, as well as giving a WWE Legend a chance to introduce himself to a whole new generation of fans.

Angle could also make a great mentor for a team like American Alpha, in much the same way he did with Shelton Benjamin and Charlie Haas over a decade ago. Any kind of return would be welcomed by the majority of fans, you only have to look at the buzz that was made when it was announced he would be taking his place in the Hall of Fame.