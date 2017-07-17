WWE News: Kurt Angle on what he thought of the WWE when he first signed

Did Kurt jump at the opportunity to wrestle for Vince McMahon?

Kurt Angle couldn’t decide if the WWE was real or fake!

What’s the story?

In the WWE Network’s documentary, WWE 24: Kurt Angle Homecoming, RAW General Manager and the star of the afore mentioned documentary, Kurt Angle, revealed that he was naive about the way that the WWE worked, with regard to whether or not it was real or fake.

In case you didn’t know...

Kurt Angle’s first run with the WWE was from 1998 to 2006. During this time Angle became a six-time world champion, one-time United States Champion, one-time Intercontinental Champion, one-time European Champion, one-time Hardcore Champion and one-time WWE Tag Team Champion. Angle wrestled his last match in a WWE ring against Sabu at an ECW taping.

The heart of the matter

Kurt Angle recently spoke about his thought on the WWE when he first signed with the promotion back in 1998. The Wrestling Machine addressed the topic on his own documentary, produced by the WWE Network, titled WWE 24: Kurt Angle Homecoming.

The American Hero’s exact words were, “ In 1996, after I won the gold medal, Vince McMahon said he’d like to meet with me. He threw a contract at me right away, it was a 10-year deal, it was more money than I ever saw in my lifetime at that time. I looked at the contract and stared back at Vince and said, ‘Mr. McMahon, thank you for the offer. I hope you know I’m an Olympic gold medalist, so I could never lose.’ I didn’t hear from Vince McMahon after that, I didn’t get it. I didn’t understand what this was. As a kid, I was taught by my brothers and coaches, ‘don’t watch that stuff, it’s fake. You’re real.’ So I never did.”

It is made clear from Angle’s statement, that he was not intent on losing any of his matches if he decided to sign with the WWE, when he was approached by Vince McMahon the first time around. Luckily, the Olympic gold medalist changed his decision and signed with the company in 1998.

What’s next?

Kurt Angle is the current RAW General Manager and is set to reveal a huge secret in the upcoming episode of the red brand. It is believed by many, that this secret will lead to a match up featuring Kurt Angle, and will most likely be his last match in the squared-circle.

Author’s take

At first glance, any professional athlete of the same stature as Kurt Angle would have doubts with regard to the world of wrestling entertainment or sports entertainment. Luckily for us fans and members of the WWE Universe, The Wrestling Machine known as Kurt Angle was able to clear his doubts and entertain us with his incredible in-ring ability and skill.