WWE News: Kurt Angle on which NXT star he wants on RAW, Superstar entrances; explains difference in WWE then and now

Here's who Kurt Angle would like to get called up from NXT to Monday Night RAW.

Angle had words of high praise for his fellow WWE performers.

What’s the story?

In a recent interview with Planeta Wrestling, Kurt Angle revealed that he’d like to see NXT Women’s Champion Asuka called up to RAW.

Additionally, Angle explained the differences in the WWE between his initial run with the company and his current stint, asserting that WWE has changed in many good ways including the drug policy, the wellness policy and the manner in which the promotion caters to the athletes.

In case you didn’t know...

Kurt Angle performed for the WWE from 1998 until his departure from the organisation in 2006. He continued professional wrestling competition in several other notable promotions.

The 48-year-old returned to WWE earlier this year, and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He was appointed as the General Manager of Monday Night RAW in April of this year and has been serving as the GM ever since.

The heart of the matter

Kurt Angle spoke about his role in the WWE 2K18 video game and revealed that he’d personally choose to play 2K18 as either The Undertaker or John Cena. The Wrestling Machine elucidated that he finds the two aforementioned Superstars articulate and that they have a great outlook on their psychology in professional wrestling.

Additionally, Angle praised AJ Styles, stating that he’d also likely choose to play the game as Styles versus the Kurt Angle character. Besides, the Olympic Gold medalist also revealed that much like Bill Goldberg, he’d like to wrestle for his young children so as to show them what their father is capable of.

On the topic of unique Superstar entrances, he stated: “They get them ready for TV and it's amazing how many talents are coming through NXT. That'll continue to be their staple. that's gonna be the way it goes and I like it. I like what they're teaching them down there.”

“And it's not just the wrestling, it's the persona, working on cutting promos, entrance themes - I mean you look at these entrances now: Finn Balor, Nakamura, Bayley, they're just different now and larger than life. I really think the WWE has caught onto something really cool. Fans like the entrances just as much if not more than the matches, yes it's true. So they're on to something and I enjoy seeing it."

What’s next?

Kurt Angle presently hasn’t been cleared by WWE for in-ring competition. However, he is rumoured to be competing in a match against Triple H that’s likely to go down at Wrestlemania 34 next year.

Author’s take

Kurt Angle is one of the most beloved and respected professional wrestlers ever. Here’s hoping we see the man fulfil his dream, and wrestle in front of his younger kids in the WWE.