WWE News: Kurt Angle opens up on the hardest part of his last run with the company

Angle's last WWE comeback did not go exactly as he would have wanted.

Kurt Angle did a small question and answer session on his Facebook page last night, entertaining some questions from his fans and followers. One of the questions which stood out was related to his latest run (2017-2019) with WWE.

Patrick Barnes asked the Olympic Gold Medalist what was the hardest part of his last WWE comeback, to which Angle's response was the following:

Sitting on the sidelines and NOT wrestling. I would have preferred to wrestle first, then be the GM of RAW, then the HOF. But WWE had other plans. I'm grateful I was able to return so I can't complain!

Angle's comeback actually went in the exact opposite order, as he returned to WWE programming on the RAW after WrestleMania 33 as the general manager, three nights after headlining the Hall of Fame.

After over half a year as the GM, Angle returned to the ring as a last-minute replacement for Roman Reigns in what was supposed to be The Shield's big comeback match. A year later, after being relieved of his duties as RAW GM, he had a farewell tour which culminated with Angle's final match at WrestleMania 35, in a losing effort against Baron Corbin.

It seemed like a fulfilling final run for Angle in the company where he began his legendary pro wrestling career, but he would have done things differently. But at that time, the condition of Angle's neck was not fully known. So instead of an immediate in-ring return, the Hall of Fame induction began talks between him and Vince McMahon, as well as the process of his return to WWE.

Perhaps WWE had no choice but to go this route to integrate Angle back into programming, although he could have had a few dream matches against the likes of Seth Rollins, Daniel Bryan, and Rusev in the first year of his comeback.

Kurt Angle did point out that he was grateful to be able to return, which most likely gave him a sense of satisfaction and closure.