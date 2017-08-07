WWE News: Kurt Angle responds to Emma's hilarious tweets about getting buried

Emma's tweets will not be helping her, says the RAW GM

Emma returned to the main roster in 2016

What's the story?

In her latest tweet, WWE superstar Emma asked the RAW General Manager Kurt Angle about his plans for her in the upcoming episode of RAW. She also added a picture of her's and Jason Jordan's action figures in that tweet.

In response, Angle tweeted that Emma's tweet won't be doing her any favours.

These posts probably won't help you. Just sayin' @EmmaWWE — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) August 6, 2017

In case you didn't know...

Since the past few weeks, Emma has been tweeting with the hashtag, "#GiveEmmaAChance", and often vented out her frustrations over the lack of opportunities she has received on the main roster.

She wasn't used in the previous edition of RAW, regarding which she tweeted:

The heart of the matter

A few weeks ago on RAW, Emma confronted Kurt Angle regarding the poor booking she has been subjected to. She even asked the RAW General Manager if she should start dating his son, Jason Jordan, in order to get more opportunities in WWE.

In her latest tweet, Emma added the picture of her's and Jason Jordan's action figures, which is in reference to that promo.

What's next?

We will have to wait a few more hours for RAW, to find out whether Emma's tweet will have any effect or not.

The last time though, Kurt Angle wasn't very much pleased the way she had confronted him. The RAW General Manager then booked Emma in a match with Nia Jax, in which she was quickly defeated.

Author's take

From time to time, Emma has proven why she deserves to be Women's Champion. Unfortunately, she didn't get the taste of gold during her NXT tenure and is yet to earn the title on WWE's main roster.

The success of the "#GiveEmmaAChance" movement on Twitter clearly depicts that several fans aren't pleased with the way she has been treated by the creative team over the years.

I am just hoping that her Twitter rants are actually an indication of a storyline involving her, that can help her enter the RAW Women's Championship scenario.