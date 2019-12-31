WWE News: Kurt Angle reveals his favourite moment with Stone Cold Steve Austin

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News Published Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2019 IST SHARE

Kurt Angle and Stone Cold

Kurt Angle did a small question and answer session on his Facebook page over the weekend and the fans asked him all sorts of questions. One particular question that stood out was asked by Jamie Wyn Edwards who wanted to know about the Olympic gold medalist's favorite moment with Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Angle replied that he enjoyed their matches together but it was the backstage segments that he enjoyed the most. He went on to say that the Texas Rattlesnake is funny and entertaining and that such chemistry with a Superstar only comes once in a lifetime. His exact words were:

As great as our matches were and they were really great, I enjoyed the backstage segments with Stone Cold. He was funny and entertaining. It was special. That chemistry only comes around once in a lifetime.

While Angle did not mention any specific backstage segment with Stone Cold, we can take a guess. One of them will have to be the one where Angle and Stone Cold try to cheer up Vince McMahon on SmackDown on July 12th, 2001.

It was right before the Invasion pay-per-view where WWE (then WWF) was set to take on the team of ECW and WCW in a 10-man tag match.