WWE News: Kurt Angle reveals his new role in the company

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.22K // 01 May 2019, 06:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kurt Angle

What's the story?

Kurt Angle had his final match in the WWE at WrestleMania 35, where he faced off against Baron Corbin in a singles match. Angle lost his final farewell match but is set to continue with the WWE in a new role.

In a recent interview, Angle revealed what his role would be in the company from now on.

In case you didn't know...

Angle, who returned to WWE in 2017, was first the GM of RAW, before being removed from that position, following the most recent brand split. The Olympic gold medallist then returned to wrestling full-time but it was quite visible that he was nowhere near his best.

And after a few farewell matches on RAW and SmackDown, Angle said his final goodbye to the wrestling ring at WrestleMania 35 against Baron Corbin, a match which he lost.

He returned on the RAW after WrestleMania and attacked Corbin, and Lars Sullivan then attacked him.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with WrestlingInc, Angle revealed that he's signed a new contract with WWE, and also the roles that he will have in the business going forward.

"I signed a five-year deal with WWE. I'm going to do some part-time - if they need me in front of the TV, maybe managerial, where I would be managing some wrestlers.

"But the most important thing is I'm going to be a producer. I'm going to help the wrestlers with their technique. I'm going to help them structure their matches. It's something I'm very good at. I thought I'd be able to contributor the company [in that role]," said Angle.

In the same interview, Angle revealed that being the general manager is a much more difficult role than being a wrestler.

What's next?

Angle is still a much-loved figured which is a reason why WWE still have him in their ranks, but more importantly, he has a vast knowledge of the wrestling business that could help budding stars.