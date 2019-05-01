×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Kurt Angle reveals his new role in the company

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
1.22K   //    01 May 2019, 06:18 IST

Kurt Angle
Kurt Angle

What's the story?

Kurt Angle had his final match in the WWE at WrestleMania 35, where he faced off against Baron Corbin in a singles match. Angle lost his final farewell match but is set to continue with the WWE in a new role.

In a recent interview, Angle revealed what his role would be in the company from now on.

In case you didn't know...

Angle, who returned to WWE in 2017, was first the GM of RAW, before being removed from that position, following the most recent brand split. The Olympic gold medallist then returned to wrestling full-time but it was quite visible that he was nowhere near his best.

And after a few farewell matches on RAW and SmackDown, Angle said his final goodbye to the wrestling ring at WrestleMania 35 against Baron Corbin, a match which he lost.

He returned on the RAW after WrestleMania and attacked Corbin, and Lars Sullivan then attacked him.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with WrestlingInc, Angle revealed that he's signed a new contract with WWE, and also the roles that he will have in the business going forward.

"I signed a five-year deal with WWE. I'm going to do some part-time - if they need me in front of the TV, maybe managerial, where I would be managing some wrestlers.

"But the most important thing is I'm going to be a producer. I'm going to help the wrestlers with their technique. I'm going to help them structure their matches. It's something I'm very good at. I thought I'd be able to contributor the company [in that role]," said Angle.

In the same interview, Angle revealed that being the general manager is a much more difficult role than being a wrestler.

What's next?

Angle is still a much-loved figured which is a reason why WWE still have him in their ranks, but more importantly, he has a vast knowledge of the wrestling business that could help budding stars.


Tags:
WWE Raw Kurt Angle
Advertisement
Kurt Angle: 5 of his funniest moments in WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kurt Angle reveals the real reason for his retirement
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kurt Angle reveals backstage reason why Superstars want to leave WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kurt Angle reflects on the most challenging match of his career
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kurt Angle officially announces retirement on WWE RAW
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kurt Angle reveals what forced him to retire at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kurt Angle reveals his big plans for WWE RAW next week
RELATED STORY
3 Possible reasons why Kurt Angle is returning to WWE Raw
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Kurt Angle didn't announce his retirement on RAW
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Company removes The Undertaker and Kurt Angle from Starrcast II
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us