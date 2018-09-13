WWE News: Kurt Angle reveals that he feels like he's being forced out of WWE

Phillipa Marie // 13 Sep 2018, 03:23 IST

Kurt Angle may never return to WWE

What's the story?

Kurt Angle was sent on vacation by Stephanie McMahon a few weeks ago and he recently took to Instagram to comment on the direction of his career.

In case you didn't know...

Kurt Angle was unveiled as the General Manager of Monday Night Raw following his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame ahead of last year's WrestleMania. Angle has had a bumpy road as the General Manager but has been able to dust off his wrestling boots on WWE TV in that time when he teamed with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose in Roman Reigns absence at TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs last year.

There have been rumors that Angle was sent home from Raw so that he can begin training to return to the ring in a much more active role, but these are yet to be confirmed.

The heart of the matter

Kurt Angle took to Instagram today to share the fact that he felt Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were pushing him out of the company. Angle was obviously in character when he posted the Tweet and talked about the fact that he didn't know when his vacation would end, which means that this is obviously building to something.

It must be hard for the former World Champion to see Baron Corbin taking over his role on WWE TV but he seems to be aiming a lot of his anger at Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.

What's next?

Kurt Angle is one of the names who has been rumored to be making their return to the company in the coming months, but Angle pointed out here that he is wondering if he will ever come back, which means that there could be a surprise return in his near future instead.

Do you think Kurt Angle will ever return to WWE? Have your say in the comments section below...