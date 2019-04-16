×
WWE News: Kurt Angle reveals what forced him to retire at WrestleMania 35

Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.39K   //    16 Apr 2019, 02:40 IST

Could Kurt Angle have gotten a better swansong at WrestleMania 35?
Could Kurt Angle have gotten a better swansong at WrestleMania 35?

What's the story?

Kurt Angle has said his time as Raw General Manager when he returned to the WWE in 2017 is what led to the fast decline in his mobility and ultimately what caused him to have to retire at WrestleMania 35.

In case you didn't know...

Kurt Angle had some memorable moments during his latest and last run with WWE, he became Raw General Manager, was an honorary member of the Shield and wrestled alongside Ronda Rousey in her debut match for the company.

However, a few weeks before WrestleMania 35 Angle announced that he'd be wrestling his last match for the company at 'The Showcase of Immortals'. His opponent remained a mystery for a while but it was eventually revealed as Baron Corbin. 'The Lone Wolf' would spoil Angle's retirement by winning the match.

The heart of the matter

During a Facebook Q and A, Kurt Angle was asked about his time as Raw General Manager and whether or not he would've liked to have wrestled more during the earlier stages of his WWE return.

"Yes, I wish I would have wrestled more when I came back in early 2017,I was wrestling really well then. Because of my inactivity of being GM, my body started to get arthritic. I got tighter, more sore, and less flexible than when I was active two years ago. In other words, the inactivity of not wrestling consistently led me to retirement a little faster. But, I can't complain. I loved doing what I did in WWE."

What's next?

Angle's future with WWE isn't confirmed yet, but it's expected that he'll stay with the company in some form of backstage capacity.

Do you wish WWE would have used Kurt Angle in ring more when he was more able to wrestle? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
