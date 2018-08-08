WWE News: Kurt Angle reveals when Finn Balor will receive his next title shot.

What's the Story?

Raw's General Manager, Kurt Angle hosted a Q&A session with his fans on Facebook a few days ago. There, he talked about a number of things including Finn Balor's WWE status.

When he was asked whether Finn Balor will get a Title shot or not, Angle said that Balor will get his opportunity soon.

In Case You Didn't Know

Finn Balor beacame the first WWE Universal Champion when he beat Seth Rollins at Summerslam 2016 to become the first ever Universal Champion. But he injured his right shoulder during the match and had to relinquish the title next night on Raw.

He returned to Raw after Wrestlemania 33 and has since struggled to reclaim his main event status. The closest he came to winning a Championship was at this year's Wrestlemania where he competed in the Intercontinental Championship triple threat match with Seth Rollins and The Miz. His poor placement on the card has sparked debates among fans whether he should be sent to 205 Live to revive his career.

Heart of the Matter

However, it seems there is nothing to worry about as Kurt Angle gave some interesting information on Balor's status. Angle was asked by a fan when will Finn Balor finally win a Championship again in WWE. To which Angle replied, "Soon. I think the company wanted to see how durable he was. He’s ready now."

This makes sense as WWE had handed the title to Balor during a pivotal period for the company. Balor was set to be the top babyface of Raw. He was even given a clean singles win over Roman Reigns on his Raw debut. His injury must have derailed some major plans WWE had, both for him and the title. So maybe they just wanted to make sure Balor is well adjusted to the WWE Main roster's brutal schedule before putting another important Title on him.

What's Next?

Hopefully, a Universal Title match against Roman Reigns when he inevitably becomes the Champion. But we should also consider the fact that Braun Strowman currently has the Money in the Bank Contract. We all know how Vince loves the big guys. It would be a shame if they booked Balor to win a World Title only for him to lose it to a big guy instantly.

