WWE News: Kurt Angle's brother arrested after assaulting a child

Anirban Banerjee
News
720   //    20 Mar 2019, 06:40 IST

The Angle Brothers have appeared together in WWE before!
The Angle Brothers have appeared together in WWE before!

What's the story?

Kurt Angle's Farewell Tour appears to be going well, with Angle having faced Chad Gable and Apollo Crews on his road to WrestleMania. Angle is supposed to face Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 in his final match -- a decision which has caused a great deal of outrage in WWE.

However, there is a whole different sort of outrage due to the actions of another member of the Angle family. Kurt Angle's brother, Eric Angle, is mired in controversy for assaulting a child at a recent wrestling event. The 6-second video showing the assault went viral recently.

In case you didn't know...

Eric Angle worked with WWE for a short time between 2000 and 2003, appearing at his brother's side during a feud with Lesnar. He also worked on the Independent Scene in 2003. He was injured during a match there, following which he quit wrestling, and instead became a Junior Wrestling Coach.

The heart of the matter

In the video in question, Eric Angle can be seen in the background picking up the kid dressed in black wrestling gear and throwing him to the ground. The 51-year-old wrestling coach picked the kid up with both hands around the kid's neck and then threw him to the ground. This incident took place on Saturday's Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Championship in the Angles' hometown of Pittsburgh.

The incident is visible in the background to the right.

When the video went viral, Angle was arrested and has been charged with Assault. The charges were filed by the University of Pittsburgh police.

Angle went to Facebook and admitted fault, saying he was trying to stop the kid from messing up, but made things worse.

"I should have just walked away and let him get thrown out. Instead, I'm the one who embarrassed myself even more." - Eric Angle to Pittsburgh Action News 4

What's next?

Eric Angle is facing Assault charges, and this might cause problems in his career as a coach as well.

