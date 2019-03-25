WWE News: Kurt Angle's final match on SmackDown Live announced

Shocked?

What’s the story?

WWE have announced that Kurt Angle's farewell tour is heading to SmackDown Live this week. The Hall of Famer is set to take on AJ Styles on the show and that will be his final match ever on the blue brand.

In case you didn’t know…

Angle has announced that he will be retiring after WrestleMania. His final match ever is set to take place at The Grandest Stage of Them All, where he will take on Baron Corbin.

Reports suggest that WWE are reconsidering the matchup as it was not well received by the WWE Universe. The whole crowd at Monday Night RAW fell silent after the announcement and there were a few boos as well. The fans took to social media to express their anger at the matchup.

Rumors are that John Cena will be the one taking on Angle in his final match – and that is exactly what the WWE Universe wanted.

The heart of the matter

WWE released a statement to confirm the matchup on SmackDown Live. The statement read:

Kurt Angle’s farewell tour is about to hit SmackDown LIVE in the biggest way possible. Oh, it’s true.

Angle’s final match ever on the blue brand will take place this Tuesday night when the WWE Hall of Famer takes on AJ Styles. The two Superstars share a rich history, but this will be the first time the two have ever locked up in a WWE ring.

Angle has long been a cornerstone of the SmackDown brand and will undoubtedly create one last classic moment against The Phenomenal One. Watch as history is made this Tuesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network.

Angle is one of the best Superstars in the show's history and it will be interesting to see him share the WWE ring with AJ Styles.

What’s next?

Angle has already taken on Apollo and Chad Gable in the Kurt Angle Farewell tour match, both on Monday Night RAW, and won them comfortably. However, things might not be the same on SmackDown Live as AJ Styles is expected to come out victorious.

