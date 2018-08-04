WWE News: Kurt Angle says he will get Brock Lesnar back for the F5 he suffered on Raw

Kurt Angle will get his revenge on Brock Lesnar

What's the story?

Kurt Angle suffered an F5 at the hands of Brock Lesnar on Raw earlier this week and it appears that the Raw General Manager is going to pick his spot wisely when it comes to extracting revenge.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar has been absent from WWE TV ever since The Greatest Royal Rumble back in April and it was reported that he refused to defend his title against the winner of a multi-man match at Extreme Rules, which is why the plan was changed.

Lesnar returned to the company on Raw this past week, but refused to go out in front of the live crowd, which led to Angle calling him the "worst Universal Champion in history." This obviously didn't sit too well with Lesnar, who later came out and asked if Angle had a problem with him before delivering an F5.

The heart of the matter

The Universal Champion left both Paul Heyman and Angle in the ring at the end of Raw last week, and according to a recent Facebook Q&A, the Olympic Gold Medalist is definitely picking his spot when it comes to getting some revenge.

“I’m a forgiving man, but I also pick my spots when I retaliate." He said via RingSideNews."I will eventually get him back. Or, I could just suspend him after he loses the title at [SummerSlam]. We will see. And he will lose the title. My money is on Roman [Reigns].”

Angle is the most powerful man on Raw right now and given the fact that Lesnar defends his title at SummerSlam and Braun Strowman is still holding the Money in the Bank contract, this opens up a number of options for the General Manager to extract his revenge.

What's next?

Brock Lesnar returns to Raw on August 13th alongside Paul Heyman where it is reported that he will finally be face to face with his opponent at SummerSlam, Roman Reigns.

How do you want Kurt Angle to get his revenge? Share your thoughts in the section comments below...