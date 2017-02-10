WWE News: Kurt Angle says he would like to wrestle AJ Styles in one last match at WrestleMania

The future Hall of Famer was asked his preferred opponent if he had to wrestle one last time at the grandest stage of them all.

by Anutosh Bajpai News 10 Feb 2017, 18:11 IST

Angle believes that Roman Reigns got at the short end of the stick

What's the story?

The leading inductee of WWE Hall Of Fame class 2017, Kurt Angle recently joined Busted Open Radio to discuss his HOF induction. During the interview, he was asked about who he would like to face at WrestleMania in one last match and the former WWE star replied that performer would be former WWE Champion AJ Styles.

In case you didn't know...

In the recent months, there were lots of rumours of Kurt Angle returning to WWE in some capacity. Finally, during the January 16th episode of Monday Night Raw, the company announced that he would be inducted into the Hall Of Fame later this year.

You can watch the announcement of Angle being inducted into Hall Of Fame below:

The heart of the matter

During his latest interview, Angle was asked about his preferred opponent, if he had to wrestle one last match a WrestleMania. Replying to the question, Kurt took the name of his fellow former TNA Star AJ Styles. Although he later added a number of names to the list as well:

"I would love to go on the grand stage with AJ (Styles) one day. Seth Rollins, I like Roman Reigns a lot. I think he was forced a little bit, and that's why fans are rejecting him, but he's kind of a kid. I love Cesaro, Kevin Owens, Rusev, there's a lot of great talent right now. I'd say more right now than there were 10 years ago, around 2007 - 2008."

What's next?

While at this moment, the chances of the Olympic Gold Medalist making an in-ring return for WWE are not very bright, during a recent interview he claimed that he is not done with wrestling.

Given WWE's interest in part-timers and considering how huge a draw Angle would be if he had to wrestle one last match at WrestleMania, the possibilities of Kurt wrestling one final time at the Show of Shows are not completely dead just yet.

Sportskeeda's take

Seeing Kurt Angle wrestling at WrestleMania one last time would be like a dream coming true for WWE fans. Although currently, WWE looks to have no plan to bring him back to the company in a wrestling role, they should definitely consider this idea.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com