WWE News: Kurt Angle says SmackDown Superstar is a perfect opponent

The Olympic Gold Medalist vs. The Bulgarian Brute... who would win?

SmackDown’s GM could get back in the ring

What’s the story?

Raw General Manager Kurt Angle expressed interest in wrestling Finn Bálor at some point but has also shown interest in wrestling a former United States Champion.

During an interview with Esquire Middle East, Angle said he would want to end his career, wrestling the younger talent and specified Rusev as his perfect opponent from the current roster.

In case you didn’t know...

Angle has been wrestling for more than 20 years and has competed against a multitude of stars.

During his days as an active competitor, Angle defeated The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Edge, Rey Mysterio, Shawn Michaels, Randy Orton, Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, Sting, and several other big names in the world of professional wrestling.

The heart of the matter

Angle was asked about how he wanted to end his career and he claimed he wanted to mix it up with the current talent on the WWE roster regardless if he gets another title run out of it or not.

Angle was then asked who he thinks would make the perfect opponent for him and he said that The Bulgarian Brute’s style of wrestling would work well against his own.

"There are obviously a lot of guys out there but one that I think I could have a really meaningful feud with would be Rusev. I really like the way he competes in the ring. I love his persona and I think I’d be able to have a nice program with Rusev. He's a very talented individual, and I think that the clash of our styles would work very well."

What’s next?

Rusev is a SmackDown superstar so there’s no telling when he will ever cross paths with the Raw General Manager.

Despite being drafted to SmackDown Live, Rusev has yet to appear on the program, so there is a chance that he could jump ship to the flagship show much like Jack Swagger jumped ship to SmackDown last year.

Author’s take

Many fans were begging for Angle and Rusev to face off back when Rusev was the dominant United States Champion.

Hopefully, we’ll get to the see The Olympic Gold Medalist versus The Super Athlete.