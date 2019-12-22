WWE News: Kurt Angle sends hilarious message to Jason Jordan

Jason Jordan and Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle has sent a hilarious message to Jason Jordan after the latter revealed that he was going to become a father. The WWE Hall of Famer took to Twitter to congratulate his 'son' and asked whether his daughter will be named after him.

Angle tweeted:

Congrats to my 1st son @JasonJordanJJ on the great news that he and his wife are having a baby girl. No offense, but I hope she looks like her mom, and not like us. 😃Are you going to name her after me? Kurtina? Just a suggestion. Regardless, I’m proud to be an expecting grandpa.

Jason Jordan has already revealed that his daughter will be born in June 2020. The WWE Superstar-turned-producer has also said that the name of his daughter will be 'Ava Rose Everhart' – something that Angle clearly missed in the announcement tweet.

The on-screen father-son duo were an interesting part of Monday Night RAW back in 2017 but that ended after Jason picked up a serious injury. The gimmick saw Angle, the then RAW General Manager, name Jason as his illegitimate son.

It was a clever way of handing Jason a big push but it did not go according to plan as a serous injury put him on the sidelines since the start of 2018.